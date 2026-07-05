Mourners fly red flags, calling for avenging Leader's blood

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Massive crowds attending the farewell ceremony for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran carried red flags to call for revenge.

Thousands of mourners gathered at Tehran’s Grand Musalla on June 4 and 5, where grief was intertwined with repeated pledges to avenge the blood of the martyred Leader.

The participants carried red flags bearing the Arabic inscription “Ya Litharat al-Hussein” (“O avengers of Hussein”), a deeply rooted symbol in Shiite tradition associated with the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala.

Historically, the red banner signifies that innocent blood has been unjustly shed and that justice has yet to be served. While it is commonly displayed during the mourning ceremonies of Muharram, it also carries a broader message of pursuing justice and, in exceptional circumstances, symbolizes the resolve to retaliate against those responsible for the crime.

Echoing that symbolism, mourners repeatedly chanted “Revenge! Revenge!” as they also carried Iranian flags, portraits of the martyred Leader, images of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and the “clenched fist” symbol, pledging allegiance while bidding farewell to the martyred Imam.

Crowds continued to pour into the Musalla throughout the day as Quran recitations and elegies filled the prayer hall, creating an atmosphere of profound mourning and unwavering resolve.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His assassination triggered widespread condemnation and mourning across Iran and the Axis of Resistance, with participants in the funeral ceremonies portraying the red flags as a declaration that the demand for justice and retribution for the martyred Leader remains alive.

MNA