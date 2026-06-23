Mourning ceremony at Sadat Akhavi Hosseiniyah in Muharram mos

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA)–Concurrent with the 1st decade of Muharram, the mourning ceremony of Third Infallible Imam of Shia Muslim, Imam Hussein (AS), was held in Hosseiniyah of Sadat Akhavi in Tehran, attended by mourners and lovers of Ahlul Bayt (AS).

Sadat Akhavi Hosseiniyeh is one of the first and oldest Tekayeh (indoor space for religious ceremonies) in Tehran which dates back about 200 years.

Sadat Akhavi Hosseiniyah was built by Haj Seyyed Ebrahim Taghavi, known as "Akhavi" during the reign of Fath Ali Shah of Qajar Dynasty in neighborhood of Tehran.