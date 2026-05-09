Commemoration ceremony of martyr Ali Larijani held in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Commemoration ceremony of ex-secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council martyr Ali Larijani and his son was held at Imam Sadiq (AS) Mosque of Tehran on Saturday with the participation of state and military officials.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders and civilians.