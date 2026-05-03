40th-day memorial service for martyred Ali Larijani in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – The fortieth day of mourning ceremony of former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) martyr Ali Larijani and his son martyr Morteza Larijani was held at Vahdat Hall of Tehran late on Saturday.

The memorial ceremony was attended by First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref and Head of Iranology Foundation Ali Akbar Salehi as well as a number of high-ranking state officials. Former Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council martyr Ali Larijani and his son martyr Morteza Larijani were martyred in Tehran in the US-Israeli aggression against the country.