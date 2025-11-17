“Oliver Twist" goes on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – The musical play “Oliver Twist,” directed by Hossein Parsaei, was staged on Friday evening, November 14, 2025, at the Enghelab Sports Club complex.

“Oliver Twist” is the second novel by English author Charles Dickens. It was originally published as a serial from 1837 to 1839 and as a three-volume book in 1838. The story follows the titular orphan, who, after being raised in a workhouse, escapes to London, where he meets a gang of juvenile pickpockets led by the elderly criminal Fagin, discovers the secrets of his parentage, and reconnects with his remaining family.

“Oliver Twist” unromantically portrays the sordid lives of criminals and exposes the cruel treatment of the many orphans in England in the mid-19th century.

In an early example of the social novel, Dickens satirizes child labor, domestic violence, the recruitment of children as criminals, and the presence of street children. The novel may have been inspired by the story of Robert Blincoe, an orphan whose account of working as a child laborer in a cotton mill was widely read in the 1830s.

It is likely that Dickens's own experiences as a youth contributed as well, considering he spent two years of his life in the workhouse at the age of 12 and subsequently missed out on some of his education.

“Oliver Twist” has been the subject of numerous adaptations, including the 1948 film of the same name, starring Alec Guinness as Fagin; a highly successful musical, “Oliver!” (itself adapted into the Oscar-winning 1968 film), and Disney's 1988 animated feature film “Oliver & Company”.