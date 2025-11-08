“You Will Kneel Before Iran Again” ceremony in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the campaign “You Will Kneel Before Iran Again” and the unveiling of the “Valerian” statue were held on the evening of Friday, November 7, 2025, at Enghelab Square in Tehran.

Crowds packed central Tehran on Friday for the unveiling of a statue celebrating an ancient Persian victory over foreign enemies -- a show of defiance toward Iran's modern-day foes in the wake of its recent 12-day war with Israel.

Thousands filled Enghelab Square to see the monument depicting the triumphant Sasanian king Shapur I looming on horseback over the kneeling Roman emperor Valerian, whom the Persian ruler captured in the third century AD.

Over Shapur's shoulder, multiple storeys high, stood a depiction of an ancient Persian warrior and a modern Iranian soldier, both grasping the same spear. Inscribed on their shields, the slogan: "You will kneel before Iran again."