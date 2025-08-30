Commemoration ceremony of martyrs Rajaei, Bahonar

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – A memorial ceremony of the martyred Iranian President Rajaei and ex-Prime Minister Bahonar was held at Refah Cultural Foundation on Saturday with the participation of Head of Veteran and Martyrs Foundation Saeed Owhadi.

On August 30, 1981, President Mohammad Ali Rajaei, Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar and several other Iranian officials had convened at the Tehran office of the Iranian prime minister in a meeting of Iran’s Supreme Defense Council when a bomb explosion ripped through the building.