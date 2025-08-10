Traditional mourning ceremony in Yazd

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The traditional Muharram mourning ceremonies in Manshad Village, Yazd province, Iran, are indeed held annually and are deeply rooted in the community's history.

The specific 80-year-old tradition in Manshad refers to a local variation or continuation of Muharram observances, possibly involving unique customs or practices passed down through generations.

Muharram ceremonies in Iran, including those in Yazd and Manshad, are not just religious events but also important cultural performances that blend faith, tradition, and communal identity.