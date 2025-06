TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Nakhl Bardari” rites and rituals is one of the most ancient mourning ceremonies in Mehriz, Yazd province.

This is a symbol of Imam Hussain (PBUH)'s sacred coffin. This unique ritual mourning belongs to Yazd. Before Ashura, people start covering the Nakhal (a wooden structure) with different things. The huge body is furnished with black fabric and sword's and mirror's and colorful silk fabric.