TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – The National Conference on Cognitive Warfare and National Security was held in Tehran on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani attended the national event.