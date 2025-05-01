Iran, China oppose unilateralism in international relations

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian has told the Chinese foreign minister both countries share the same position with regard to opposition to unilateralism on the international stage.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who traveled to Brazil to attend the BRICS security meeting, met and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meeting on Thursday.

In the meeting, the top Iranian security official said that Tehran shares the results of its talks with Washington on the nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions with its strategic ally, Beijing.

"China has always been an important political and economic partner for Tehran and we seek to enhance these strategic ties," said Ahmadian.

"Tehran-Beijing cooperation can challenge unilateralism on the international stage and ensure the long-term interests of [other] nations," he continued.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, in turn, said, "Beijing always supports Iran's principled positions in the region and negotiations, and is ready to further expand its economic relations with Tehran."

He considered China to be Iran's comprehensive strategic partner and emphasized Iran's right to peaceful nuclear technology.

According to the strategic document signed between the two sides, China will strengthen relations with Iran, Wang Yi also said.

"Beijing is willing to maintain exchanges at all levels with Iran," the minister said.

