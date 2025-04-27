Blood donation for Bandar Abbas blast victims in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – After the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, the people of Tehran rushed to help the injured in the incident in large numbers at blood transfusion centers across the capital on Sunday.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said in its latest statistics on the incident released on Sunday afternoon that 28 people were killed and 1,242 other people were injured.

Of the total number of the injured, 240 people have been admitted to hospitals in Hormozgan province and 7 people in hospitals in Shiraz, in neighboring Fars province, the Red Crescent said.