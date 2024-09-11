Traditional Gile Mardi wrestling

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Gile Mardi is one of the old and ancient traditional wrestling styles of Iran which is practiced in Gilan province and some part of Mazandaran province.

Today, Gileh-Mardi is generally practiced alongside wedding ceremonies, from June to September, when the rice harvest is finished.

In the past it was also to celebrate the end of the main agricultural works, or at fairs.

Its specificity is that the tournament always starts in the evening, after work and obligations, and can end after midnight.

Wrestling bouts are permanently accompanied by musicians. The cultural associations which organize these events have only very recently deemed it useful to have weight categories (- and + 72kg), once again under the influence of Olympic wrestling and the wrestling federation in Iran.

It is also only recently that a combat of 2 times 4 minutes has been introduced.