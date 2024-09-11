Pezeshkian meets Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on a visit to friendy negbring country of Iraq, met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Iraq on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the authorities of the neighboring Arab country.

Before departing for Iraq on Wednesday morning, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian explained the agenda of his visit to the neighboring country.

Stating that this trip is in line with the development of interactions with neighboring countries, based on the policies announced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian underlined that several agreements would be signed between Tehran and Baghdad during his visit to the Arab state.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian hailed the Iraqi people's sincere hosting of Arbaeen pilgrims, adding that he would also visit the shrines of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf and Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala during his Iraq visit.

He further cited that he would also visit the cities of Basra, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah.