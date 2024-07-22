Foreign transit of goods via Iran hits 7.6 million tons

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the foreign transit of goods via Iran in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) at 7.6 million tons.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that more than 7.6 million tons of foreign goods were transited via Iran from March 21 to July 2024, registering a 59 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The deputy minister of economy went on to say that Piranshahr Customs in West Azarbaijan province experienced the maximum growth among the other customs in transit of good to abroad in the first four months of the year 1403 in the Iranian calendar, showing a 661 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that more than two million tons of non-oil goods has been transited to the foreign countries from Parvizkhan Customs in Kermanshah province to the foreign countries.

MA/6173596