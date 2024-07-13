TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The Iran Carpet Museum was established in the year 1976 and showcases a diverse array of Persian carpets hailing from across the expanse of Iran, spanning epochs from the 16th century up until the contemporary era.

The Tehran Carpet Museum of Iran is one of the world’s few museums that specializes only in carpets. Persian carpets are well known all around the world, and this museum offers the rare and exciting opportunity to visit and appreciate them in their country of origin.

The architecture of the museum itself was designed by architect Abdol-Aziz Farmanfarmaian. The exterior’s seemingly strange architecture has an interesting meaning: it was designed to look like a carpet loom. It also serves the second, utilitarian purpose of creating shade on the interior walls, shielding the museum from Iran’s hot sun.

The entry to the museum displays a map of Iran’s iconic weaving centers such as Kerman and Tabriz. The museum also showcases various weaving tools, natural rug dye materials, and threads, so that not only do visitors experience the carpets themselves, but how the carpets are made as well.