TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim bin Al-Hassan (PBUH) during the battle of Karbala is commemorated as "Ahla Menal Asal" ceremony which is usually attended by adolescents. The ceremony was held in Fuman, Gilan Province on Monday.

Ahla Menal Asal in Arabic which is translated into "death is sweeter than honey," in English.