TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The 5th night of Muharram was marked in Shiraz, just as in other Iranian cities on Saturday night.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. Among Shia Muslims, Ashura is observed through large demonstrations of high-scale mourning as it marks the death of Hussein ibn Ali, the third Imam of Shia, who was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.