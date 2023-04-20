Ceremony to commemorate Martyr General Gharani

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony for Martyr Lieutenant Mohammad-Vali Gharani was held on Thursday at the Army Headquarters mosque in Tehran with the participation of a group of senior commanders of the armed forces,

Mohammad-Vali Gharani served as the first Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Army after the Iranian Revolution, from 12 February 1979 to 27 March 1979, when he was assassinated on 23 April 1979 by Forqan terrorist group.

ِA big street in downtown Tehran is named after him.