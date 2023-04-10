Sayyad Shirazi martyrdom anniversary ceremony

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The twenty-fourth martyrdom anniversary of the Iranian top army general Ali Sayyad-Shirazi was commemorated in a ceremony on Monday morning in Tehran.

Lieutenant-General Ali Sayyad-Shirazi was an Iranian Army General who served as Commander of the Army Ground Force during the Iran–Iraq War. He was assassinated by the notorious terrorist organization Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in 1999 while serving as the Deputy-chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Top and senior IRGC and army officials attended the commemoration ceremony.