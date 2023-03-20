Historical Tekiye Moaven Al Molk in W Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Takyeh Moaven-ol-Molk is a historical place located in Kermanshah city of Iran. It was built during the Qajar era as a Shia mourning site.

On 1 December 1975, Tekyeh Moaven al-molk was recognized as the National monument of Iran.

It is well known for its exclusive tiling, picturing Islamic era Ghazi (warrior), Battle of Karbala and Iranian kings such as Achaemenid kings and Persepolis. It has three main parts: Hussainiya, Zaeynabiya and Abbasiya. The Museum of Anthropology of Kermanshah and the Clothes and Jewelry Museum of Kermanshah are located in Abbasiya.