Jame'a Mosque of Isfahan

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The Jameh Mosque of Isfahan also known as the Atiq Mosque is a historic congregational mosque in Isfahan, Iran.

The mosque is the result of continual construction, reconstruction, additions and renovations on the site from around 771 to the end of the 20th century. The Grand Bazaar of Isfahan can be found towards the southwest wing of the mosque. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2012. It is one of the largest and most important monuments of Islamic architecture in Iran.