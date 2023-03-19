Haftsin market in Ahvaz

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – The people in Ahvaz. the capital of Khuzestan province, like the other Iranians are preparing Haftsin to mark the beginning of the new Iranian year of 1402.

Haftsin is an arrangement of seven symbolic items whose names start with the letter (pronounced as "seen"), the 15th letter in the Persian alphabet; "haft" is Persian for "seven". It is traditionally displayed at Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, which is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox, marking the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.