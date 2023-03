TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – The flag of Jamkaran Mosque located in the vicinity of Iran’s holy city of Qom was replaced with a new one on the occasion of mid-Shaban.

Mid-Sha'ban marks the birthday of the twelfth Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi (PBUH) that after his reappearance all people will get rid of tyranny and injustice in the world.