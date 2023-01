TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Azadshahr situated in northeast Iran close to the Caspian Sea is famous for its daffodils.

Picking daffodils has kicked off in the city and will warp up in late February.

Iranian family members present daffodils to their loved ones to portray their affection.

The photos of Iran’s young generation while keeping daffodils in their hands are viral on social media.