TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The people in Qazvin buy fruits and snacks in preparation for the longest night of the year known as Yalda in Iran to mark the arrival of winter.

Every year, on 30 Azar in the Iranian calendar that falls on December 20 this year, Iranians celebrate the arrival of winter, the renewal of the sun and the victory of light over darkness on Yalda Night.