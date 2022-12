TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Footage shows a workshop in Iran's Yazd province that produces Rock candy (Nabat in Persian).

Rock candy or sugar candy also called rock sugar, or crystal sugar is a type of confection composed of relatively large sugar crystals.

Rock candy consumed with tea is also the most common and popular way of drinking tea in Iran, where it is called nabat; the most popular nabat is saffron.