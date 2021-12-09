Harvesting watermelon from Hasht Bandi agricultural farms

BANDAR ABBAS, Dec. 09(MNA) – Concurrent with the arrival of Yalda Night, watermelon farmers in the Hasht Bandi region in Hormozgan province send harvested crops to major cities including Tehran.

Yalda Night or Chelleh Night is an Iranian Northern Hemisphere's winter solstice festival celebrated on the longest and darkest night of the year.

Iranian families usually prepare a sumptuous dinner as well as buy nuts and a variety of fruits, most commonly watermelon and pomegranate.