Role of Mawkebs in Arbaeen march

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The photo album shows the activities of Mawkebs, also pronounced Moukebs, in the Hamedan province of Iran during the Arbaeen trek.

'Mawkeb' are places where pilgrims get practically everything they need. From fresh meals to eat and a space to rest, to free international phone calls to assure concerned relatives, to baby diapers, to practically every other amenity, free of charge.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Every year, Pilgrims from all over the world in Karbala commemorate the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).