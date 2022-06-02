Politics 2 June 2022 - 09:51 Download photos Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on June 2 TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Here are the front pages of Iran’s English language dailies on Thursday, June 2. Tags Iran Iran International Dailies Iranian Newspapers Related News Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on June 1 Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on May 31 Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on May 30 Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on May 29 Front pages of Iran’s English dailies on May 28
Your Comment