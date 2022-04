TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Qasr-e Qand is a city in and the capital of Qasr-e Qand County, in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Qasr-e Qand is one of the most amazing cities in Southeastern Iran which is popular for its various agricultural products.

Paddy fields, waterfalls, tropical fruit trees, rivers and Marsh crocodiles are some of the spectacular attractions of this city.