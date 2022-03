TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Qasr-e Qand is a city in and the capital of Qasr-e Qand County, in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

Due to the unique climate of Qasr-e Qand city, two or even three times a year rice could be grown in those areas.

The water supply sources of Qasr-e Qand paddy fields are 100% from the aqueduct.