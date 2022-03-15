Winners of the Book of the Year Award praised

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – With President Raeisi taking part, the winners of the Book of the Year Award of the Islamic Republic and the World Book of the Year Award were praised.

The awards ceremony of the 26 winners of the 39th Book of the Year Awards of the Islamic Republic and the 4 winners of the 29th World Book Awards of the Islamic Republic was held with President Raeisi taking part.

The Book of the Year Award of the Islamic Republic was held in the fields of philosophy and psychology, religion, jurisprudence and principles, pure sciences, applied sciences, literature, classical poetry and ancient texts, history and geography, documentary and children and adolescents.