Great Salt Desert in Iran

Dasht-e Kavir, also known the Great Salt Desert, is a large desert lying in the middle of the Iranian Plateau.

It is about 800-kilometre-long (500 mi) by 320-kilometre-wide (200 mi) with a total surface area of about 77,600 km2 (30,000 sq mi), making it the world's 24th largest desert. The area of this desert stretches from the Alborz mountain range in the northwest to the Dasht-e Lut in the southeast. It is partitioned among the Iranian provinces of Khorasan, Semnan, Tehran, Isfahan and Yazd.

Dasht-e Kavir's climate is arid; it receives little rain or snow. However, the mountains that surround it provide plenty of runoff—enough to create vast seasonal lakes, marshlands and playas. Temperatures can reach 50 °C (122 °F) in summer, and the average temperature in January is 22 °C (72 °F). Daytime and nighttime temperatures can vary by as much as 70 °C (130 °F) over the course of a year. Rain usually falls in winter.