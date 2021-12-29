Khalid Nabi Cemetery in Golestan province

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Located in Golestan province near the border with Turkmenistan, Khalid Nabi Cemetery is one of the tourist attractions in northern Iran that catch everyones' eye in all seasons of the year.

Khalid Nabi Cemetery is mainly situated on a mountain ridge about 1 km distance from the mausoleum called “Khaled Nabi” who according to oral tradition of the Yomut Turkomans was a pre-Islamic prophet and whose mausoleum is visited by them for pilgrimage together with the neighboring one of Ata Chofun (Father Shepherd), his son-in-law.