HAMEDAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Located in Hamedan Province, Tajabad-e Sofla Caravansary, unlike most caravanserais in Iran, which have a rectangular plan, has a circular plan.

Its design is very rare among Iranian caravanserais and for this reason, it is considered as one of the most interesting historical monuments in Hamedan province and one of the most important caravanserais in the west of Iran.