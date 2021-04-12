Subterranean rock-cut city of Tahyaq in central Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The historical subterranean rock-cut city of Tahyaq is located in the namesake village in Khomeyn County, Markazi Province, central Iran.

The underground architecture was first discovered and excavated in 2014. Apart from revealing various architectural spaces, its excavation provided important assemblages of small finds such as ceramic and metal vessels, gold personal ornaments, etc.

The site appears to have been in use during the 12th and 13th centuries AD before it was permanently abandoned.