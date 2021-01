ARAK, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Thanks to its diligent craftspeople, Samqavor village, in the central Iranian province of Markazi, has been nationally registered as Iran's capital of wood carving.

Wood carving (in Farsi "Monabbat") is a form of woodworking by means of a cutting tool in one hand or a chisel by two hands or with one hand on a chisel and one hand on a mallet, resulting in a wooden figure or figurine, or in the sculptural ornamentation of a wooden object.