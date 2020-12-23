Radio Trojan

BBC launched its Persian radio station on December 23, 1940. The station acted as the propaganda arm of the British governments in Iran prior to the 1953 US/UK-led coup which led to overthrowing the democratically elected government of Mosaddegh.
