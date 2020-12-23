23 December 2020 - 12:55

By: Peyman Alishahi

Radio Trojan

BBC launched its Persian radio station on December 23, 1940. The station acted as the propaganda arm of the British governments in Iran prior to the 1953 US/UK-led coup which led to overthrowing the democratically elected government of Mosaddegh.

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =