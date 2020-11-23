Human Rights tool to put pressure on 'independent' states

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Terming Canada as a human rights violater, Judiciary Chief noted that today, the notion of human rights has become a tool for putting pressure on independent states.

Speaking in the High Commission in the Judicial system of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi made some remarks in objection to the UN human rights resolution against Iran.

Criticizing the conflicting manners of the United Nations towards Iran in terms of the fight against drugs and traffickers, Raisi explained, “It is surprising that UN appreciates Iran’s measures in the fight against drug trafficking, however, on the other hand, it issues resolutions against our country.”

Today, countries have realized that the notion of human rights has become seriously politicized and has become a tool for putting pressure on independent states.

He went on to say, “The majority of countries did not agree with the so-called UN human rights resolution against Iran, which was initiated by the Canadians and, as usual, supported by the United States, the Zionist regime and some Western countries.”

Canada itself violates human rights and is a safe haven for corrupters and criminals whom the international organizations must pass a resolution against, he stressed.

If Iran stops preventing the transit of drugs by smugglers, the drugs will be available all over Europe and America, he said and added, “We are victims of the fight against narcotics, and our youth are scarifying their lives in the path of standing against drug trafficking gangs.”

RHM/IRN84120427