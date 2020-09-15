Closing ceremony of 10th Imam al-Sajjad (PBUH) Congress

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of 10th Imam al-Sajjad Congress was held on Monday in the presence of Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

Head of Headquarters to Coordinate Artistic-Cultural Offices of Mosques Hojjatoleslam Habib Reza Arzani, Secretary General of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly Hojjatoleslam Reza Ramezani, provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Javad Haj Ali-Akbari were also attended the ceremony.