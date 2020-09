FARS, Sep. 14 (MNA) - The mourning ceremony of martyrdom of Fourth Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam al-Sajjad (PBUH) was held in Hazrat Ali ibn Hamzeh Mausoleum in Shiraz on Sunday.

The mourning ceremony was held by fully observing of anit-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols due to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.