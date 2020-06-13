Maharlu Lake in pink color with breathtaking views in Fars prov.

SHIRAZ, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Located at 25km southeast Shiraz, capital of Fars province, Maharlu Lake is one of the most important sources of edible and industrial salt. As water vapor and salinity increase, the number of algae increases in the lake bed as well and existence of this type of algae changes color of the lake to pink and red colors.

Maharlu Lake, also known as Pink Lake is a seasonal salt lake in the highlands of the area of Shiraz, Iran. 27.0 km southeast of Shiraz, the lake salt is rich in potassium and other salts.