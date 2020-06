ARDABIL, Jun. 09 (MNA) – It is enough to move from Ardabil city and continue the road 35km away towards the east. After crossing the village of Soha, you will reach the lake. The lake that is the starting point of vegetation of forests in Gilan province. The combination of Lake Soha and forests of Gilan province has created a spectacular view with breathtaking views.

With a height of 105 meters, Laton waterfall is the tallest of its kind in Iran. The waterfall lies 15 kilometers south of the border town of Astara; and 6 kilometers from the Kootah-Koomeh village in Lavandil town, Gilan province.