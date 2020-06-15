Mahneshan 'colored mountains' with spectacular scenery

ZANJAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Colored mountains or 'Ala Dagh Llar' hills, one of the most amazing natural phenomena, is located on Zanjan-Mahneshan Road, Zanjan province. The scenery of these mountains is so spectacular that you might think for a moment that you are walking on another planet.

Mahneshan colored mountains are one of the most amazing natural attractions of Zanjan province which are located in Zanjan to Mahneshan path. This earthen rainbow does not fade after the rain and whether it is raining or is not rain, always it is shining.