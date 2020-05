TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Germi, a part of Moghan Plateau, is located 110 km north of Ardabil the capital of Ardabil province. Like most parts of Iran, it has a semi-arid climate with fairly hot summers and relatively cold winters. Many cold springs and beautiful natural landscapes are in Germi, which attract tourists. The mineral springs of Germi (Khan Bulaghi, Zarana) are notable throughout Iran for their medicinal qualities.