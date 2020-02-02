“Sangak”, Traditional Iranian Bread

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – The bread is baked on a bed of small river stones in an oven. There are usually two varieties of this bread offered at Iranian bakeries: the generic one which has no toppings; and the more expensive variety which is topped with poppy seeds and/or sesame seeds.

"Sangak" bread was traditionally the bread of the Persian army. It is mentioned for the first time in the 11th century. “Sangak” bread is very useful for children especially for the periods that nervous cells are on the growth. The iron existing in the whole meal bread will cause children to be clever.