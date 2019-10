SAR AQA SEYYED, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Sar Aqa Seyyed is a village 45km far from Chelgard in Kuhrang County, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Houses in the village are built into the mountain and are interconnected, with courtyards and roofs both serving as pedestrian areas similar to streets. October 7 is marked as the National Day of Villages and Nomads in Iran.