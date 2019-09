SAR AQA SEYYED, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Sar Aqa Seyyed, a village in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, is known for its salt lakes. The women take weekly turns to make the long distance to the lakes and bring back the salt they have harvested to the village. The profession is completely undertaken by women, but the income earned from selling the salt is spent on the whole family.