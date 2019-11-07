Makhmal Kūh (Velvet Mountain) in Lorestan

LORESTAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Makhmal Kuh, literary meaning velvet mountain, is an eye-catching and popular mount that dominates Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, western Iran. This beautiful area is located to the north of Khorramabad, in the valley of Makhmal Kuh. It is so called due to abundance of small stones and flowers in the way to the same.

Makhmal Kuh has a sedimentary texture and most of it is covered by moss and lichen. With the start of the rainy season, these grow on parts of the mountains where there is less sunshine and multiply into a green and black velvety texture.